Omos recalls which superstar he trained with during his WWE tryout

WWE Superstar Omos has opened up about the time he was in a tryout alongside Ridge Holland.

Omos has been a member of the WWE roster since 2020, forming a partnership with AJ Styles soon after his debut. He also became the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside The Phenomenal One. After becoming a singles competitor, The Colossus was undefeated before falling to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

While appearing on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Omos was asked about his WWE signing. The giant discussed getting a call from WWE officials asking him to come to Orlando for a tryout. He also recalled that current SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland was also present in the class.

"They [WWE] just brought me in one day for a tryout. They put me in a class with the guys, I remember. Who was in that class with me? I remember Ridge Holland was in that class specifically," he said. [25:16 - 25:27]

Omos says his trainers gave him the confidence to take his shot with WWE

The former RAW Tag Team Champion then mentioned that the trainers at his tryout, Johnny Moss and Robbie Brookside, were the main reasons he took his shot at pro wrestling.

Moss and Brookside, both English, have coached at the WWE Performance Center. They also had notable in-ring careers on the British independent circuit prior to joining WWE.

"I always say, I think if I had any coaches other than Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, I don't think I would have taken this shot," he added. [25:40 - 25:50]

The Nigerian is currently involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley and could potentially face The All Mighty at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

