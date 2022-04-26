"I was 6'3" - Omos finally reveals details about his massive growth spurt 

Omos is one of WWE's most fascinating attractions, as he is currently the tallest member on the roster at a billed height of 7'3".

The towering giant underwent a massive growth spurt during his teenage years, and he recently opened up about the same during an appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast.

Omos revealed that he was 6'3" as a 13-year-old and gained an additional eight inches by the time he turned 15. The RAW Superstar stated that took up basketball and recalled how he incredibly grew in size within two years:

"So, from what I remember, by the time I was 11, I was 6, 6'1", and by the time I was 13, I was like 6'3".," revealed the WWE star. "And between 13 and 15, I had a huge growth spurt, and by the time I was 15, I was 6'11". I started playing basketball when I was 13. Yes, I started playing basketball when I was 13. So I was 6'3", and within a span of two years, I kept on growing. It was crazy."

I always had to, you know, not be overly aggressive: Omos talks about his adolescent years

The fast-rising superstar admitted that he had an intimidating presence as a kid and would often be conscious of his interactions with people around him.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion said that while he always harbored an aggressive side in him, Omos had to choose the appropriate time to showcase a different side of his personality.

"I think so because I realized me walking around, ever since I was a kid because I think at around 11," Omos continued. "I was about 6'11," and people were kind of intimidated by me. So, I always had to, you know, not be overly aggressive because I knew people would fear me. Not to say that I don't have that side, it's there, but I had to learn at an early age that there was a right time and a right place to bring that out."

As announced on RAW, Omos will take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, and the match could play an essential role in developing his ongoing push. Are you hyped to see the titanic rematch?

