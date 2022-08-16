Omos reveals his favorite WWE moment

WWE Superstar Omos recently revealed his favorite moments while working in the company.

The Nigerian Giant, who made his main roster debut in 2020, is a former RAW Tag Team Champion alongside AJ Styles. Pegged as one of Vince McMahon's favorites, there has been less of a focus on him since Triple H took over the Head of Creative duties.

The 7'3" wrestler recently made an appearance on Complex Unsanctioned, where he discussed some of his favorite moments in the Stamford-based promotion. Included was his first WrestleMania match, where he and Styles won the tag team titles from The New Day:

"The first one [of my favorite career] moments would be last year when I made my debut at WrestleMania in Tampa. That was a big moment for me, because I did go to college in Tampa to play college basketball and go back and achieving such a goal was very, very — it was a very emotional day for me. Just me going back there, debuting at WrestleMania, winning the tag team titles, having a Hall of Famer, having one of the greatest to ever do it by my side, I couldn’t ask for anything better," said Omos [h/t POST Wrestling]

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W AJ Styles & Omos win Raw Tag Team titles at WWE WrestleMania 37 dlvr.it/RxQ5kt AJ Styles & Omos win Raw Tag Team titles at WWE WrestleMania 37 dlvr.it/RxQ5kt https://t.co/mTGuaSQ21X

He also discussed his match against Bobby Lashley at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, noting how the crowd was behind Lashley and declaring that he will never forget the moment.

Omos discusses how easy it was for him to get signed by WWE

WWE has been called the "Land of the Giants" for decades at this point, with most wrestlers being larger than your average Joe.

Even though we have seen smaller and less muscular talents rule the roost in WWE over the past few years, the spectacle of a giant - especially a 7+ footer - is still a sight to behold. Such wrestlers were given strong pushes under Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, the 28-year old Nigerian superstar discussed his WWE hiring and how easy it was for someone of his size to get signed by the promotion:

"They [WWE] had like a weight training session I did and then spoke to Matt Bloom, the head coach and Canyon [Ceman] and they’re like, ‘Hey man, if you want a job, you have a job,’ and I was like, ‘Huh?’ [Omos laughed] Because to be honest, and maybe I was naïve at the time, I didn’t think I was gonna get hired. I know it’s the wildest thing to say, especially after you met me and you’ve seen my stature. I did not think I was gonna get hired and I’m thinking like, wait, what? I just came and he just offered me a job." [h/t POST Wrestling]

With the Stamford-based promotion now transitioning into the Triple H era of creative, will Omos will be an integral part of WWE TV? Or will he fall by the wayside, a logical counterweight to new superstars getting pushes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

