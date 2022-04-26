"My fiancé had to drive me" - Omos says he did not even have a license before his WWE tryout

Omos' career thus far has been nothing short of inspiring, as the 7'3" giant had to endure several difficulties before becoming a WWE Superstar.

The Nigerian-American wrestler appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, where he opened up about his WWE tryout experience.

Omos stated that he didn't have a driver's license several years back when he was informed about his WWE tryout date. Omos didn't have time to prepare as he just had a day to reach the WWE Performance Center.

The RAW Superstar revealed that his fiance, Cheyenne Quailey, drove him early in the morning, and he thankfully didn't miss out on the opportunity to showcase his raw potential in the ring as he promptly arrived at the WWE PC:

"At this point in time, I don't have the license because I don't have my paperwork yet," revealed Omos. "So, my fiancé had to drive me at 6 AM in the morning from Tampa to Orlando to the Performance Center for my tryout. Yeah. It was just me. They just brought me one day for a tryout." [From 25:05 onwards]

"These two guys literally let me be free in the ring"- Omos reveals who coached him during his WWE tryout

Omos stated that Johnny Moss and Robert Brookside oversaw his tryout session and gave the duo credit for helping him understand and enjoy the art of professional wrestling.

The former RAW tag team champion revealed that the retired English pro wrestlers gave him the freedom to express himself inside the squared circle.

The former basketball player exhibited his "true self" and the aggression he was capable of as a fighter during his recruitment phase in WWE.

"I remember the coaches for my tryout were Johnny Moss and Robert Brookside," continued the WWE star. "I remember doing that tryout and not knowing what to expect and always saying, I think if I had any other coaches other than Robert Brookside and Johnny Moss, I don't think I ever would have taken this shot. But these two guys literally let me be free in the ring. And that was the first time I actually felt that I could be my full complete self without trying to sit and the box and what people think of me. I can be expressive as much as I wanted. I could really be aggressive and not hold back. And I remember doing that and people telling me, 'We want more, give us more.'"

It's safe to say that WWE officials have been very impressed by Omos' skill set and while he still has a long way to go, do you see the giant becoming a long-time main event player in the future? Sound off in the comments section.

