"Not seeing the old man" - Rising WWE Superstar says it's weird to not see Vince McMahon in WWE

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos said it's weird not to see Vince McMahon in the back.

The Nigerian Giant was first seen on the main roster as a bouncer on RAW Underground. Later, he became a tag team act with AJ Styles and the two defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Vince McMahon, who recently retired from the company, was a big supporter of tall and muscular wrestlers and often pushed such Superstars to the top of the division. Speaking on Say Less, Omos spoke about not seeing the former CEO of the company in the back after he walked through the curtain:

“It’s weird. Not seeing the old man (Vince McMahon) every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter is there.

The Nigerian Giant also spoke about working with Triple H:

“Hunter is one of us. He’s one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It’s been a lot more laid back. He’s very involved. He’s down at rehearsals, working with talent, he’s very hands-on.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon ever returns to the company in any capacity.

Omos recently made his return to WWE programming after Vince McMahon's departure

The Nigerian Giant went solo after he ended his partnership with AJ Styles. The two faced each other in a singles competition where Omos came out as the winner. Earlier this year, he began feuding with Bobby Lashley and suffered his first singles loss at WrestleMania 38.

After Mania, he aligned himself with MVP, who previously managed Lashley. The two feuded with The Almighty for months before losing. Omos also took part in the Money in the Bank ladder match but was unable to win the match.

After Vince McMahon's departure, several Superstars were taken off television. Omos was one of those Superstars who went missing from weekly programming after the regime inside WWE changed.

Last night, he made his return along with MVP and defeated two jobbers in a handicap match. It will be interesting to see if he can get to the top of the division under the new management.

