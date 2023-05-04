Omos says former WWE Champion is one of his closest friends

Omos recently opened up about the real-life friendship he has with his former WWE tag team partner AJ Styles.

Styles formed an alliance with The Nigerian Giant in October 2020. They held the RAW Tag Team Championship for 133 days between April and August 2021 before separating in December of the same year.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Omos recalled how The Phenomenal One offered some important advice about his facial expressions in WWE:

"Being vicious. That's the thing, that's what separates AJ from everybody else. AJ knows you are meant to be vicious, and you see it in his eyes when he truly wants to kill somebody. That's what I learned from him, as you know when I was also under him, he mentored me, which he still does today because he's one of my closest friends."

The highlight of Omos and Styles' tag team run came at WrestleMania 37 when they won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day. Four months later, they lost the titles to Matt Riddle and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2021.

Omos discusses AJ Styles' artistic approach to WWE

After a four-month absence due to injury, AJ Styles recently returned to television alongside fellow O.C. members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin.

Omos further explained why the two-time WWE Champion's on-screen character comes across as believable:

"The look like you want to kill somebody; that is art. It's not about what you do, it's what's in here what you conveyed in your eyes. And that was something I learned from him and I still do today, looking like I want to kill this guy, I want to murder him."

Anderson, Gallows, Michin, and Styles were assigned to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Omos went undrafted, meaning he is allowed to appear on RAW and SmackDown for the time being.

