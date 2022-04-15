WWE Hall of Famer believes Omos needs help to succeed

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his thoughts on the career of Omos as well as the superstar's recent pairing with MVP.

Omos burst onto the scene in 2020 and joined forces with the experienced AJ Styles. In recent months, the Nigerian-born colossus has begun his singles career, with WWE also pairing Omos with MVP as his manager and mouthpiece.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Omos will need help if he is to succeed as a sports entertainer.

"Omos is definitely a person that may need a little help in that department as well,” he said. “I think MVP is definitely the right man for that job right now, that he’s doing." H/T Wrestling Inc

MVP has proven himself in recent years, as the former United States Champion helped elevate the career of Bobby Lashley. As such, it stands to reason that his association with Omos could boost the 7-foot-tall superstar's stardom.

Booker T sees Bobby Lashley as a top WWE babyface

With Lashley having recently been betrayed by MVP, the former WWE Champion is now on his own as he seeks to climb to the top of the company again.

According to Booker T, The Almighty should now be positioned as one of the company's top babyface superstars.

"As far as Bobby Lashley, I think I said it about a month ago, ‘it looks to me like they were building Bobby up to be something extraordinary.’ Bobby Lashley right now, of course, he can be looked at as the babyface,” Booker said. “We were just talking about who’s going to be the guy to challenge Roman? I don’t know, I’m just saying, if I was a booker, I would perhaps see it that way. For Bobby to be that babyface, MVP can’t be there at the helm. He just can’t be there, he can’t be flanking Bobby if that’s what route we’re going." H/T Wrestling Inc

Before Lashley can once again set his sights on championship glory, he must first take out the giant Omos as he also seeks to win one over against his former ally in MVP.

What do you think of Booker T's take on Omos? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande