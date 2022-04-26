"I pulled from stuff from my past" - Omos talks about finding the inspiration for his WWE character

WWE Superstar Omos has revealed how much of his wrestling personality is inspired by who he is in real-life.

The Nigerian made his WWE debut back in 2020, acting as a bodyguard for AJ Styles after the departure of Gallows and Anderson. The pair would capture the RAW Tag Team Championship before they fell out and The Colossus ventured out on his own. He remained undefeated until WrestleMania 38, where he faced Bobby Lashley.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently appeared on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. On the show, he discussed his current WWE persona. When asked by Satin on how much of the Omos character was inspired by the real-life Tolulope Omogbehin, he responded by saying that at least some of it was.

The RAW Superstar mentioned that some aspects of the character were based on his past, but that he keeps a lot of that information personal.

"Part of it I pulled from stuff from my past. Not all of it, because I have to keep some for myself, but a part of that is in that character," he said. [00:45 - 00:53]

The giant also agreed that he was a kind-hearted individual when Satin touched upon the subject by bringing up their previous interactions.

Omos is set to take on Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling contest

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Omos will clash against Bobby Lashley in a test of strength.

The two will meet in an arm wrestling contest on this week's show, with MVP present in the former RAW Tag Team Champion's corner. Bobby Lashley, however, has promised to snap his opponent's arm clean in-half during the segment.

The two men are rumored to be clashing at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event, though the match is yet to be confirmed by WWE.

What do you think of Omos' comments? Will he win the arm wrestling contest? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please give credit to the Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

