Details on Omos' wardrobe malfunction in front of The Undertaker and Batista

WWE RAW star Omos has revealed that he once split his pants in front of The Undertaker, Batista and Triple H at WWE’s Performance Center.

Up-and-coming WWE stars often compete in PC Live matches at the Performance Center to hone their in-ring skills in front of their co-workers. Before WrestleMania 35, Omos had to step over the top rope several times while wearing skinny pants during a PC Live rehearsal.

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker, the RAW Tag Team Champion said he successfully stepped over the ropes three times without suffering a wardrobe malfunction. However, at the fourth attempt, his pants split in front of several WWE legends.

“I did it one time and they’re like, ‘You’ve gotta do it again,’” Omos said. “I’m like, ‘Brother, my pants are gonna rip.’ ‘No, no, no, no.’ I did it again, I got comfortable, and then the fourth time I tried to go, it ripped, literally, and I’m just like, ‘What am I gonna do? I can’t go home. I don’t have another pair of pants. Let’s get on with the show.’ So the whole time doing the show I’m standing ringside and my whole backside is just exposed. They have ‘Taker, Batista, Hunter [Triple H] dying laughing.”

Liv Morgan and Xavier Woods also participated in the interview alongside Omos. The Nigerian clarified to Morgan that he was wearing underwear underneath his skinny pants.

Omos’ current WWE storyline

Omos (7ft 2in) celebrating with AJ Styles (5ft 9in)

AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37. Since then, they have retained their titles against Kingston & Woods, Elias & Jaxson Ryker, and The Viking Raiders.

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles after Riddle distracted Omos at ringside.

It is currently unclear whether Orton and Riddle’s RK-Bro tag team will survive after Orton hit Riddle with a post-match RKO. If they remain together, the dysfunctional duo are likely to be next in line for an opportunity at Styles and Omos’ titles.

