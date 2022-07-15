On-sale date released for WrestleMania 39 tickets

WWE has announced the date that tickets will go on sale for its next Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 39.

This year's WrestleMania was hosted by AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas over two nights. The event featured Ronda Rousey vs. Charlottle Flair and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in the main events. It also saw a return from Stone Cold Steve Austin, the in-ring debut of Logan Paul, and Sami Zayn getting beaten up by the Jackass crew.

The next edition of the show, WrestleMania 39, is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event, as confirmed by WWE themselves, will go on sale on August 13th, 2022, with a number of options available for fans.

Options include one or two-night passes as well as priority passes that offer a "VIP Experience." This apparently includes a separate entrance to the venue, meet-and-greet options, and event hospitality.

Both pre-sale and regular tickets will be available through Ticketmaster. Travel packages for international fans will also be available.

When will WrestleMania 39 take place?

It's been common knowledge to wrestling fans for some time that WrestleMania 39 will air from Los Angeles, California. But when will it take place?

According to WWE's official event posters and advertisements, the event is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. This is in line with the WrestleManias of recent years, which have mostly taken place in the first week of April.

Recent posters for the event feature Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley among others.

There are currently no matches confirmed for the next WrestleMania, though several dream match showdowns are likely on fan wishlists, the biggest among them being Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.

It will be interesting to see what matches end up on the card.

