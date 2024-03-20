"Once you talk you’ll be okay" - Triple H's message to 37-year-old WWE star that he hired last year

A top WWE name has revealed details of the conversation that he had with Triple H after being hired last year.

A few weeks after WWE hired him, Nick Aldis was introduced as the new General Manager of SmackDown. He has done an incredible job as an on-screen authority figure since then. Many fans are calling for the 37-year-old to step into the ring as well, somewhere down the line.

Aldis recently had a chat with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and opened up about his chat with Triple H after the Stamford-based promotion hired him. As per Aldis, The Game assured him that he would get over with fans the moment he started speaking.

"I think Hunter looked at it as, like, let’s rip the band-aid off. There’s no easy way to do this that’s not going to be a little bit awkward. So let’s get it out of the way. And then he just said, 'I’m going to give you the mic right away, and you’ll get over. Once you talk you’ll be okay.' And that’s how I felt about it. I was like, the sooner I can get in the ring and forget that part the better, just give me the mic," Nick Aldis said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has received fans' praise for his work as the General Manager of SmackDown. Whether he will compete inside the ring is something that will be quite interesting to see in the near future.

Nick Aldis talked about a possible in-ring return on WWE TV

Nick Aldis has done an excellent job as the SmackDown General Manager so far. After his backstage confrontation with Roman Reigns last year, many fans speculated that he would return to the ring somewhere down the line.

Aldis spoke with Alex McCarthy earlier this year and opened up about a possible in-ring return. He acknowledged fans' interest in seeing him wrestle after his run-in with The Tribal Chief. He then hinted at a possible in-ring return in the future.

