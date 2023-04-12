"One answer: No" - Fans aren't interested in seeing first-time-ever match involving Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had a mostly negative response when asked if it still wanted to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock somewhere down the line.
The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39. Reigns has put down a long list of top names over the past three years, but there's one superstar that he is yet to face in what is bound to be a blockbuster dream match - WWE legend The Rock.
Fans have been clamoring to see the two cousins fight for a while now. Several reports have come out over the years stating that the promotion considered pitting the two men in a WrestleMania classic. The dream match is yet to come to fruition, though.
Wrestling World CC's Twitter handle asked fans if they still wanted to see this never-before-seen bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns and received a barrage of interesting responses.
Roman Reigns has previously opened up about a match with The Rock
Over the years, Roman Reigns has made several comments about a possible match with his cousin.
Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 match with Cody Rhodes, Reigns commented on how close he was to competing against The Rock:
"I don't really know, that's more of a Heyman thing. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, fill through the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about." [H/T Bleacher Report]
It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will ever see this dream encounter between two of the biggest names in pro wrestling history.
This match is bound to sell out WrestleMania and will be one of the biggest attractions of the modern era.
