"One answer: No" - Fans aren't interested in seeing first-time-ever match involving Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had a mostly negative response when asked if it still wanted to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock somewhere down the line.

The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39. Reigns has put down a long list of top names over the past three years, but there's one superstar that he is yet to face in what is bound to be a blockbuster dream match - WWE legend The Rock.

Fans have been clamoring to see the two cousins fight for a while now. Several reports have come out over the years stating that the promotion considered pitting the two men in a WrestleMania classic. The dream match is yet to come to fruition, though.

Wrestling World CC's Twitter handle asked fans if they still wanted to see this never-before-seen bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns and received a barrage of interesting responses.

Check out some of the replies below:

Jenaya @justjenaya_ WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 https://t.co/rGgQznhpyu I’m over it at this point. If it happens, it happens twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… I’m over it at this point. If it happens, it happens twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Liam @LiamTCrowley @WrestlingWCC of course, and anyone who says no is lying to themselves @WrestlingWCC of course, and anyone who says no is lying to themselves

EndTheBrandSplitMan @RepOfBritain @WrestlingWCC Main event of night 2 at Wrestlemania 40. No title on the line though. Rock should pass the torch the same way Hogan did for him @WrestlingWCC Main event of night 2 at Wrestlemania 40. No title on the line though. Rock should pass the torch the same way Hogan did for him

John Montoya @JohnMon85 @WrestlingWCC Depends. Are they going to make the bloodline help like usual. Cause we all know @TheRock would destroy Roman. @WrestlingWCC Depends. Are they going to make the bloodline help like usual. Cause we all know @TheRock would destroy Roman.

Keith Sterling @master_king_god @WrestlingWCC not long as roman is champion, since we all know the rock would not come back for long. it means if in that match is for the title we all know roman would retain. @WrestlingWCC not long as roman is champion, since we all know the rock would not come back for long. it means if in that match is for the title we all know roman would retain.

Creecher @TheCreecher94 @WrestlingWCC I wouldn’t mind it seeing it as long it doesn’t involve with the titles. @WrestlingWCC I wouldn’t mind it seeing it as long it doesn’t involve with the titles.

Meg @meghausen @WrestlingWCC Not particularly. It'd be nice to see, sure. But we're eating just fine without Dwayne. @WrestlingWCC Not particularly. It'd be nice to see, sure. But we're eating just fine without Dwayne.

Fights & Filibusters 🤼‍♂️ @fightsnfils WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 https://t.co/rGgQznhpyu For the love of god and earth and the universe please I hope y’all get it so you can shut up twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… For the love of god and earth and the universe please I hope y’all get it so you can shut up twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Sabrina Newman @RxMrs528 WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 https://t.co/rGgQznhpyu Yes I want to see this match SO MUCH twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… Yes I want to see this match SO MUCH twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Roman Reigns has previously opened up about a match with The Rock

Over the years, Roman Reigns has made several comments about a possible match with his cousin.

Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 match with Cody Rhodes, Reigns commented on how close he was to competing against The Rock:

"I don't really know, that's more of a Heyman thing. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, fill through the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will ever see this dream encounter between two of the biggest names in pro wrestling history.

This match is bound to sell out WrestleMania and will be one of the biggest attractions of the modern era.

