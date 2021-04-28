"One of the best athletes" - Former WWE Champion has high praise for The Rock

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently discussed what it was like wrestling The Rock. The former Olympian had nothing but praise for the Brahma Bull.

Kurt Angle had quite a few memorable matches with The Rock during his first run in the WWE, including their classic match at No Mercy 2000.

Kurt Angle was asked about his experiences working with The Rock during a recent interview with The Hannibal TV. Angle put over The Rock as one of the best he'd stepped into the ring with. He also praised him for going on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Angle said:

"Dwayne was awesome. He was an incredible performer. One of the best athletes I've ever been in the ring with. He had a jump, a spring. He could jump high, he was quick, he had all the tools. He was even better at cutting promos and this guy was a great find for Vince McMahon. I don't think anybody, when Dwayne first started, thought that he would have the success that he had within a few years. He was the biggest name, outside of Stone Cold, in professional wrestling and he went on to Hollywood and became a blockbuster actor. He's another guy that's good at everything he does."

Kurt Angle reveals his favourite road agents in WWE

Kurt Angle was also asked about which road agents he preferred working with the most in WWE. Angle named John Lauranaitis and the late great Pat Patterson as the two he always loved working with the most during his time in WWE:

"My two favorites were Pat Patterson and John Lauranaitis. They were both incredible agents. They did a great job of coming up with finishes, great false finishes, they really assisted us with our matches. Pat is one of the greatest of all time. He was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and he was a lot of fun to work with. He came up with some innovative ideas. The guy passed away a couple of years ago, go bless him, he was in his eighties but he was always up to date with what was going on in wrestling."

