"One of the best big guys I've ever worked with" - Kurt Angle praises 2-Time WWE Champion 

WWE, pro wrestling in general, has had several big men over the years who pushed the barriers and redefined how giant performers were viewed in the business.

Kurt Angle worked with many physically imposing Superstars during his heyday, and the Olympic gold medalist named Kane and The Undertaker as the two greatest big men in his career.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the match he had with Kane from 2001 in the build-up to that year's WWE No Way Out PPV.

Kurt Angle said that he had a great time working with Kane in the WWE, and he praised the Big Red Machine's agility and athletic capabilities.

"It was great. One of the best big guys I've ever worked with. He had a knack for, you know, what he did in the ring. He was incredible. Great athlete for his size."

They weren't very difficult to work with: Kurt Angle on why Undertaker and Kane are two of the greatest big men in WWE history

Angle also mentioned Kane's kayfabe brother Undertaker and explained why The Brothers of Destruction were the best when it came to gigantic wrestlers' in-ring work. Kurt Angle revealed that both Kane and Undertaker were light on their feet and did everything in the ring to make their matches smoother.

Advertisement

Big men are notorious for being tough to work with, but Kane and Undertaker were different and highly proficient in their craft. Angle said that it was actually easy to work with Kane and Undertaker, and that's immense praise for wrestlers who are as big as the Brothers of Destruction.

"Him and Undertaker were the two best big guys I've ever got into the ring with. They weren't heavy on their feet. They were light. They jumped for you when you would give them a suplex. They weren't very difficult to work with, they were very easy to work with, and that's a, you know, a huge compliment to anyone that's of that size in the business."

While The Undertaker officially ended his career at WWE Survivor Series last year, Kane would follow tradition and return in the most recent men's Royal Rumble match.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is busy as Knox County's Mayor, and while he may continue to appear sporadically on WWE TV, his days as an active in-ring performer ended a long time ago.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling