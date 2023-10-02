"One of the best things that WWE has done" - AEW personality heaps praise on the company for what they created

Pro wrestling legend Jim Ross has shared that creating NXT was one of the best things that WWE has ever done.

Before becoming the developmental brand that it is today, NXT was a game show featuring rookies and pros. After Triple H got his hands on it, the Black and Gold brand was born, and so was the Performance Center, which developed many stars, including Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that WWE did a great thing by creating NXT and the Performance Center, as it allows the company to train and give talent more ring time.

"I liked the concept [of NXT] a lot, and Hunter and I did talk about it. We both are big proponents of the Performance Center and getting more ring time for these talents and getting them involved, getting them in the ring, getting good teaching and coaching, coach them up, add some discipline, just a whole scenario, a whole feel. I think 'NXT' is one of the best things that WWE has done because where are you going to get talents that are trained?" said JR. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jim Ross says Triple H was the driving force behind NXT and the WWE Performance Center

Before becoming the head of creative for RAW and SmackDown, The Game was in control of NXT, and he helped develop many stars on the main roster right now.

Jim Ross admitted that Triple H was the brain and driving force behind NXT and that WWE has produced a lot of new stars.

"A lot of [coaches] have really contributed well and they've helped make the thing better. So I'm a big proponent. Triple H obviously was the brain, was the driving force behind getting the Performance Center up and running and producing talent. That's the whole bottom line, is that how many stars did you produce? That's the bottom line of that deal, and they've produced a lot of stars," Ross said.

WWE recently signed Jade Cargill, and she's been training at the Performance Center. She'll undoubtedly be a big star in the company.

