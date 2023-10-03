"One for the books" - Former champion sends a message to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

At the recently concluded WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event, Becky Lynch successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton's first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended at the hands of Lynch. Coincidentally enough, the victory marked the beginning of The Man's first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton sent a message to Lynch, as she once again reflected on the Extreme Rules Match between the two women.

"The tiffy time vs the big time was one for the books," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Tiffany Stratton's Instagram story:

Following No Mercy, Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on RAW.

However, The Man wasn't medically cleared to compete on the red brand. Instead, she will be appearing on this week's edition of NXT.

WWE sensation Tiffany Stratton opened up about her Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo

Despite still being in her 20s, Tiffany Stratton has already shared the ring with some of the biggest and most talented names from the WWE roster.

Prior to facing Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy, Stratton was asked if she had competed in a match of similar nature, during her interview with ComicBook Nation.

In response, the former NXT Women's Champion recalled her Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo. She believes it was one of her best matches of all time. Stratton said:

"I think I did something similar (to an Extreme Rules match) with Wendy Choo. It’s actually probably one of my best I’ve ever had… It was a Street Fight (Lights Out). I think — yeah, it was a Street Fight I believe and yeah, honestly, I feel like that was one of my best matches I’ve ever had."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Stratton following No Mercy.

