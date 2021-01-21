"One day it will happen" - WCW legend on Charlotte Flair facing 10-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair has already become the most decorated women's Superstar in the history of the company. A 12-time women's champion in WWE across all the brands, Charlotte Flair is considered one of the best in-ring workers on the current roster.

WCW legend Konnan recently responded to a question about WWE booking Charlotte Flair to take on 10-time WWE Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Randy Orton turned on Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair's father, last year and even delivered the Punt Kick to him. Recently at RAW Legends Night, Orton again confronted The Nature Boy in a backstage segment.

"You are NOTHING now to me and everybody else but a pathetic, old man..." - @RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A8LfGMsjOD — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021

Konnan stated that WWE wouldn't book this match for WrestleMania 37, however, he made a bold comment that one day it will happen.

"I will say this, I doubt they are ready for that route yet, but one day it will happen."

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at TLC 2020 after a long hiatus. She returned as the mystery partner of Asuka in her match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and on her first night back, defeated the champions to walk out with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

With this victory, Charlotte Flair became only the fourth women's Grand Slam in WWE history. Currently, she is feuding with Lacey Evans on RAW, who has surprisingly formed a romantic alliance with Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair has also officially announced her entry into the women's 2021 Royal Rumble match.

