"One dimensional," "Mediocre" - WWE Universe heavily criticizes top RAW star's run ahead of a major milestone

WWE RAW and SmackDown are gearing up for one of the most important events post-WrestleMania 39 which is the upcoming Draft. Unfortunately, fans were extremely disappointed and criticized RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who's weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning champion of the brand.
Last year, Bianca Belair overcame one of the biggest adversities of her career on WWE's main roster when she won the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 38. She later redeemed her previous loss to Becky Lynch when she beat her and won the RAW Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Unfortunately, fans have called her title reign one of the most lackluster reigns in the company's history, and also compared it to John Cena's previous reign as the WWE Champion during his prime. A number of fans seem disappointed that Belair is about to break a long-standing record with a poor reign as the RAW Women's Champion.
It will be interesting to see which superstar can end The EST's reign as the RAW Women's Champion.
Bianca Belair is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY
Last year, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai made their main roster debuts after Bianca Belair beat Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. The duo immediately aligned with Bayley to form Damage CTRL.
Later, the two stars made their mark on the main roster by beating several teams and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two different occasions and had a lengthy reign as champions.
After WrestleMania 39, cracks began to form in Damage CTRL as SKY and Kai demanded Bayley help them reach the top of the mountain. Later, the Role Model gave up her spot in a number one contenders match to SKY.
In the end, the Genius of the Sky won the match and became the new number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if Sky becomes the person to end Belair's reign as champion.
