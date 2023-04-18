"One dimensional," "Mediocre" - WWE Universe heavily criticizes top RAW star's run ahead of a major milestone

WWE RAW and SmackDown are gearing up for one of the most important events post-WrestleMania 39 which is the upcoming Draft. Unfortunately, fans were extremely disappointed and criticized RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who's weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning champion of the brand.

Last year, Bianca Belair overcame one of the biggest adversities of her career on WWE's main roster when she won the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 38. She later redeemed her previous loss to Becky Lynch when she beat her and won the RAW Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, fans have called her title reign one of the most lackluster reigns in the company's history, and also compared it to John Cena's previous reign as the WWE Champion during his prime. A number of fans seem disappointed that Belair is about to break a long-standing record with a poor reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

Check out some of the reactions:

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle What's your feeling on Bianca Belair and her almost-record-breaking Raw Women's Championship reign? What's your feeling on Bianca Belair and her almost-record-breaking Raw Women's Championship reign? https://t.co/1vxLkmOdyD

William @ToughNightmare1 @JustTalkWrestle I like Bianca, I like her title reigns and matches but this title reign doesn't feel as good as others. @JustTalkWrestle I like Bianca, I like her title reigns and matches but this title reign doesn't feel as good as others.

Andrew Hayden @AndrewHayden_ @JustTalkWrestle She's a good talent but her booking has been terrible. She's a very one dimensional character who has gotten stale and has damaged the entire Raw women's division due to being booked like Super Cena. @JustTalkWrestle She's a good talent but her booking has been terrible. She's a very one dimensional character who has gotten stale and has damaged the entire Raw women's division due to being booked like Super Cena.

Jason-Damage CTRL fan. @thesnakebit10PS @JustTalkWrestle I like Bianca, but it's reached the point that they should have her drop it. Since the Bayley feud ended, she hasn't had much. I really thought her reign should of ended with Bayley winning. Then I thought they would have had Asuka win. @JustTalkWrestle I like Bianca, but it's reached the point that they should have her drop it. Since the Bayley feud ended, she hasn't had much. I really thought her reign should of ended with Bayley winning. Then I thought they would have had Asuka win.

DE @DAE118895 @JustTalkWrestle Very hit and miss. The bliss and Asuka feuds ended up being very forgettable. She's putting on some good matches but I'm ready for a new champ. @JustTalkWrestle Very hit and miss. The bliss and Asuka feuds ended up being very forgettable. She's putting on some good matches but I'm ready for a new champ.

Karl Bailey @karl_nufc909 @JustTalkWrestle She’s awful hardly any decent Story lines defends it at WM with 0 build up @JustTalkWrestle She’s awful hardly any decent Story lines defends it at WM with 0 build up 😂😂

Lou @_iamlougotti @JustTalkWrestle Happy for her but the title run been trash af @JustTalkWrestle Happy for her but the title run been trash af

jerseyjoegotch @jerseyjoegotch @JustTalkWrestle Matches are fine but no real great opponents & she is such a one dimensional personality that you really never get any real feuds, just angles. #WWERaw @JustTalkWrestle Matches are fine but no real great opponents & she is such a one dimensional personality that you really never get any real feuds, just angles. #WWERaw

It will be interesting to see which superstar can end The EST's reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY

Last year, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai made their main roster debuts after Bianca Belair beat Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. The duo immediately aligned with Bayley to form Damage CTRL.

Later, the two stars made their mark on the main roster by beating several teams and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two different occasions and had a lengthy reign as champions.

After WrestleMania 39, cracks began to form in Damage CTRL as SKY and Kai demanded Bayley help them reach the top of the mountain. Later, the Role Model gave up her spot in a number one contenders match to SKY.

In the end, the Genius of the Sky won the match and became the new number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if Sky becomes the person to end Belair's reign as champion.

What are your thoughts on Iyo Sky? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes