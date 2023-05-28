"One down, two to go!" - WWE Universe erupts after Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns and The Bloodline finally collapses

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jimmy Uso finally betraying Roman Reigns after months of manipulation from The Tribal Chief.

In the main event of WWE Night of Champions, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to unsuccessfully challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Towards the end of the match The Usos interfered and accidentally superkicked Sikoa.

This led to Reigns furiously confronting his cousins. Jimmy, however, had had enough and hit The Bloodline leader with a couple of superkicks. Twitter completely erupted in reaction to The Bloodline finally collapsing, courtesy of Jimmy's actions.

Check out the fan reactions to Jimmy betraying Reigns:

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



Soon as they’re gone, Roman is no longer invincible and can be defeated. One down, two to go! Then it’s just him! @WWE As I’ve been saying, Roman Reigns CANNOT be beat until the entire Bloodline is gone! Jimmy’s gone, that just leaves Jey and Solo left!Soon as they’re gone, Roman is no longer invincible and can be defeated. One down, two to go! Then it’s just him! @WWE As I’ve been saying, Roman Reigns CANNOT be beat until the entire Bloodline is gone! Jimmy’s gone, that just leaves Jey and Solo left!Soon as they’re gone, Roman is no longer invincible and can be defeated. One down, two to go! Then it’s just him!

Ө_XПʎl @RasoGetsHatred @WWE Roman Reigns got what he deserves. Acknowledge that kicks. @WWE Roman Reigns got what he deserves. Acknowledge that kicks.

Kaden LaDuke @UnbreakableKDL @_PWChronicle That scream by Jimmy after the second kick gave me actual chills @_PWChronicle That scream by Jimmy after the second kick gave me actual chills

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Reigns was betrayed by Sami Zayn, who was an Honorary member of the faction. The former Honorary Uce hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair to the back after his win over Kevin Owens.

This led to Zayn leaving The Bloodline and reuniting with Owens. The duo went on to beat The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to win the tag team championship. This caused even further tension within Reigns' family.

Did Jimmy Uso make the right choice by betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

