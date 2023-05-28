Create

"One down, two to go!" - WWE Universe erupts after Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns and The Bloodline finally collapses

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 28, 2023 03:10 IST
Roman Reigns was betrayed by Jimmy Uso
Jimmy Uso decided enough was enough and took out Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jimmy Uso finally betraying Roman Reigns after months of manipulation from The Tribal Chief.

In the main event of WWE Night of Champions, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to unsuccessfully challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Towards the end of the match The Usos interfered and accidentally superkicked Sikoa.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!? 😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWENOC https://t.co/WH00MPpTjl

This led to Reigns furiously confronting his cousins. Jimmy, however, had had enough and hit The Bloodline leader with a couple of superkicks. Twitter completely erupted in reaction to The Bloodline finally collapsing, courtesy of Jimmy's actions.

Check out the fan reactions to Jimmy betraying Reigns:

@WWE As I’ve been saying, Roman Reigns CANNOT be beat until the entire Bloodline is gone! Jimmy’s gone, that just leaves Jey and Solo left!Soon as they’re gone, Roman is no longer invincible and can be defeated. One down, two to go! Then it’s just him!
@WWE Roman Reigns got what he deserves. Acknowledge that kicks.
@WWE Now this Bloodline story is cinema!!! https://t.co/RnVXVPJVqB
@_PWChronicle That scream by Jimmy after the second kick gave me actual chills
Jimmy Uso definitely remembered https://t.co/tlRpzf6l55
THE BLOODLINE IS OVER! #WWENOC https://t.co/PkH6CiXLjL
Jimmy Uso pulled the damn trigger on Roman Reigns! What an incredible moment. #WWENOC https://t.co/xqVhsgUaHa

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Reigns was betrayed by Sami Zayn, who was an Honorary member of the faction. The former Honorary Uce hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair to the back after his win over Kevin Owens.

This led to Zayn leaving The Bloodline and reuniting with Owens. The duo went on to beat The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to win the tag team championship. This caused even further tension within Reigns' family.

Did Jimmy Uso make the right choice by betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

