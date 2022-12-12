"One of the greatest wrestlers ever"- Natalya sends out a heartfelt message to current SmackDown Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya recently wished SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio on his birthday.

At the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Rey alongside Edge defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Following the match, Dominik Mysterio attacked both Rey and Edge, thus turning heel in the process. Eventually, Rey was drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown.

Taking to social media, SmackDown Superstar Nattie posted several photos of herself alongside the former multi-time world champion as she wished him on his birthday.

She also appreciated Rey for being one of the best wrestlers of all time.

"Happy birthday @619iamlucha! One of the nicest humans ever and one of the greatest wrestlers ever," Nattie tweeted.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

Natalya sent out a birthday wish to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Natalya recently sent out a birthday message to WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Taking to social media, the former Divas Champion recalled the time she spent with the Bella Twins in the industry. Nattie further added how strong, determined, fearless, and hardworking Nikki and Brie were during their time in the company.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday @thebriebella and @thenikkibella! So many fun memories together. Like starting out the same month in @wwe (the first pic!) I remember Nicole telling Dr. Tom Prichard, our coach, she would be willing take a German suplex on the cement floor in our match… (that’s a rough landing!😅) Dr Tom said 'HELL NO!' But I knew back then the twins were both tough, strong, determined, relentless & fearless. It paid off♥️ Love all of our happy times together through the years! Look forward to many more with you both♥️."

Check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for the Bella Twins in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the Bella Twins pairing up with each other in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes