"One of those greats" - Former WWE star recalls working with MVP and The Usos (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and announcer Percy Watson recently spoke about working with MVP and The Usos during his early days in the business.

Watson signed up with WWE back in 2009, working through their developmental brand at the time, FCW. He was also part of NXT during its early days and then switched to commentary alongside Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. He finally parted ways with the company in 2019 to pursue other projects.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Percy Watson heaped praise on MVP and The Usos. He put over the founder of the Hurt Business as one of the modern-day greats. He detailed that MVP has great charisma, making him popular among WWE fans.

"Oh MVP is great, man. I caught up with him about maybe two months ago or so. They had a show in Tampa and him and I caught up. The Usos of course. Me and The Usos go way back, we lived together. We started together in Tampa. MVP man, he's just one of those greats. Very knowledgeable, been in the game for quite some time."

Watson continued:

"He's one of those cats that can be away from sports entertainment and come right back off and pick back up, quickly. Still be as popular as he was when he was in the ring, working every week. He's just one of those kinda guys. He'll just never lose it because he has that kinda ability and that kinda draw." [From 7:32 - 8:15]

You can watch the full interview here:

The Usos are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history

A couple of weeks ago, The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The New Day on SmackDown.

With a win in that high-stakes matchup, they shattered New Day's record of 483 days as the Tag Team Champions. Jimmy and Jey have been on a stellar run since winning the SmackDown Tag titles at Money in the Bank 2021 from the Mysterios.

They defeated RK-Bro back in May this year to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Wrestling News Updates @WrestlingNewses Roman Reigns Title Reign 812 Days & The USOS Title Reign 490 Days Greatness On A Different Level Roman Reigns Title Reign 812 Days & The USOS Title Reign 490 Days Greatness On A Different Level ☝️ https://t.co/xTZB2KaGvl

Over the last two years, Jimmy and Jey have also managed to thwart any advances from the likes of The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and The Viking Raiders, making them the most dominant tandem in the division.

Who do you think will dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes