"One hell of a talent" - WWE legend picks Roman Reigns as the best male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Mike Chioda recently picked Roman Reigns as the best "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief is the most dominant act in WWE today, whose 2022 was arguably the best year any wrestler has ever had in their career. Not only did he maintain a firm grip over the Universal Championship, but he also became the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar.

Several performers challenged him but none could take Roman Reigns down, no matter how much effort they put in. Though his reign is in danger of ending at WrestleMania 39 at the hands of Cody Rhodes, it's safe to say The Tribal Chief will be on the top of the mountain in WWE for years to come.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mike Chioda picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year." He mentioned that he knew Reigns personally and that he always had the hunger to succeed.

"I'd have to give it to Roman Reigns. He's one hell of a talent, one hell of a worker. I know Roman personally, and he was hungry and he was coming for that spot. He deserves that spot. He's definitely the wrestler of the year 2022," said Mike Chioda. (0:45 - 1:07)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Mike Chioda picks Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year"

Elsewhere in the video, Mike Chioda picked Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year." The WWE legend explained how Belair was a charismatic and athletic performer who had grown over the years while working for the company.

"I do not know Bianca Belair, but I gotta give it to her. In the photoshoots, you probably have to go with Mandy Rose, but it's going to be Bianca Belair. She's a hell of a talent; she's got charisma. Great shape, a little bit of a bodybuilder-type, and she's very athletic, and she's come a long way," added Mike Chioda. (6:54 - 7:17)

Bianca Belair will defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39 in a match she's widely expected to win.

You can find Mike Chioda every week on Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows.com, where he discusses a host of wrestling topics of the past and present.

