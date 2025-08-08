  • home icon
  • "One Last Time" - WWE legends are returning for a final match

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 08, 2025 02:19 GMT
The stars are meeting for one last match (Credit: WWE.com)
Several WWE legends are now returning for one last match in what will bring an end to a decades-long rivalry. One of the icons shared a message.

The match is set to take place on October 12, which is in 66 days. Bubba Ray Dudley sent a message about it on his X account. He said that in 66 days, the Dudley Boys would meet in the ring for one last time against the Hardy Boys. The match is being sold as the final meeting of two legendary teams. Bubba Ray Dudley still appears for WWE in LFG as a coach, but D-Von Dudley has stepped away from wrestling altogether, and this will be a return for him.

Meanwhile, Matt and Jeff Hardy have continued wrestling in TNA and have teased that they, too, are planning to retire soon. This will be the final time the legends do battle, bringing to an end a historic rivalry between them that began almost 25 years ago.

"66 Days For The Fans. One Last Time. Get Tix NOW!!" Dudley wrote.

The match is set for Bound for Glory, which will take place in Lowell, MA. WWE's partnership with TNA means that Bubba Ray, who is still signed with the company, can appear for TNA as well.

WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy recently became champions

Matt and Jeff Hardy did the unthinkable recently at Slammiversary. At the huge TNA event, the stars took part in a Four-way tag team ladder match, and got a rope ladder lowered down from the ceiling, which enabled them to pick up the huge win at the show and become TNA Tag Team Champions once again.

They had even said that if the situation hadn't worked out, they were ready to retire and pack up their careers once and for all. Thankfully, they won, and that has led to what will be a huge encounter between the two legendary teams.

Edited by Angana Roy
