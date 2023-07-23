One member of The Judgment Day is missing at major WWE show

The Judgment Day has proven to be a popular group in WWE that's stayed tightly knit, even after there was some tension between some of them. Now that they are truly back together, they have been keeping each other company in shows, showing up to help one another whenever needed. Thus, fans were surprised to see that Finn Balor was missing at a recent WWE show.

This week, Judgment Day had several major matches set for the show in Mexico City. Among them, Dominik Mysterio was even challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea Ripley was also defending her title on the show.

While the entire faction turned up for Dominik's match against Rollins, Finn Balor was conspicuous by his absence. Whether this is because he didn't travel to Mexico City or it's as a part of a storyline is not certain.

Fans posted about Finn Balor missing the show at Mexico City

Fans noticed the absence and posted about it on social media during the show, but they also noted that every Judgment Day holding some sort of gold was present.

Dominik Mysterio with his North American title, Rhea Ripley with her Women's World Championship, and Damian Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It will be interesting to see if the company brings up Balor's absence on WWE RAW as well, but it appears unlikely.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars