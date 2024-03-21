"One minute he's there and then the next he's not"- The Undertaker recalls the tragic demise of popular WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up about his feelings following the demise of Owen Hart.

Hart faced a tragic death on May 23rd, 1999, in Kansas City, Missouri, during the Over the Edge pay-per-view. Hart was scheduled for a match against The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship and was coerced into performing an over-the-top version of the Blue Blazer entrance. Unfortunately, in a turn of events, while doing the stunt, Owen Hart fell from 78 feet, landing on his chest, causing internal bleeding, resulting in his demise.

While speaking in an interview on the Patreon Q&A, the Phenom spoke about when the incident took place. He stated how shocking it was to learn about it and how uncontrollable life can get:

"Wow. Man, [it was] such an interesting time period. We're all grinding, just trying to do the best that we could but trying to process the information that somebody just passed away due to some, whatever, the rigging accident. A guy that you spent tonnes of time with and seen every day for years and you just losing. One minute he's there and then the next he's not. Then you have to go out and put the pieces together and try and perform, it was probably one of the most difficult...definitely, mentally one of the toughest days I think I've ever had." (H/T- SEScoops)

The Undertaker shared details regarding Owen Hart's demise

During the same interview, The Undertaker mentioned how everyone was left in shock looking at the footage. However, back then, the talents used to live for the crowd and believed that the show must go on, no matter what the situation was.

The Deadman also asserted that he wasn't a believer of that and wasn't sure if that was the right thing to do back then:

"If you go back and you watch the footage of that, you can see it on everybody's face. There's just a huge element to the match and everything that's going on. You can just tell that no one really wanted to be out there. Like I said, it’s still very raw and you're processing this information, but you also are trying to entertain these people. You lived by that motto back then 'the show must go on.' I just don't know that that was the right thing to do."

It would be interesting to see if The Undertaker will make his appearance inside the squared circle in the near future or not.

