Randy Orton had heat with one person following his match at WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton had a very entertaining match against The Fiend on Night One of WrestleMania 37. WWE had been building up the match since their Firefly Inferno match at TLC. The match was entertaining and added to the intrigue surrounding the character of The Fiend.

However, Orton's performance in the match was not appreciated by every viewer. The Viper revealed that his actions in the match had led to some heat between himself and his youngest child. He spoke about this and more on The Kurt Angle Show.

Randy Orton claims his daughter Brooklyn is extremely angry at him for blowing her off. Usually, Orton would spend some time with his family at ringside after his matches at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 precautions, his family could not attend the event.

As such, his daughter was particularly annoyed that The Viper did not "wave" at her.

"As far as being scared, I'm not really sure. I think the youngest one was more upset and I'm talking about WrestleMania that I didn't wave back. I got a video, I think Kim posted it on Instagram. Usually like I'll give them a little love. You know, I'll come over I'll kiss the kids, give mom a kiss on the lips and high-five the baby. I wasn't able to do that for obvious reasons at Mania, and when the match concluded I had to get the hell out of there too. So, in essence my four your old took it like, daddy was just blowing her off. So I wasn't afraid of The Fiend character, but definitely there's a little heat there between dad and Brooklyn because I didn't say hi." said Randy Orton

Hopefully, Randy Orton will be able to make amends with his daughter at next year's WrestleMania in Dallas.

Randy Orton currently finds himself teaming up with Riddle

The Viper could possibly enter next year's WrestleMania as part of a tag team. Randy Orton has partnered up with Riddle to form the group R-K-Bro. The duo has had two matches so far and has won both.

Riddle has huge aspirations for the team, but Orton would like to take things one match at a time.

