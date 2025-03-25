ONE star among Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley is a 'backstage favorite', says former WWE writer (Exclusive)

The situation around the Women's World Championship hasn't been entirely straightforward before WWE WrestleMania 41. With three stars seemingly in the middle of a feud, Vince Russo felt IYO SKY was the clear favorite behind the scenes.

The story around the title progressed on the latest episode of RAW from Glasgow. Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley were featured in a segment alongside a frustrated Adam Pearce.

To avoid a complete breakdown, Pearce announced Rhea Ripley would challenge SKY next week, and Belair would be the special guest referee for the title match. This week's segment also had Ripley and Belair seemingly disrespecting and undermining the champion, Sky, leading to another fight breaking out between the top female stars.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, a regular viewer opined that WWE had made The Genius of the Sky look weak during the WrestleMania build. However, Vince Russo argued against the statement and believed IYO SKY fighting back against Belair and Ripley protected her character.

The former writer also felt SKY was the most popular among the three backstage:

"I don't think they are making her look weak at all. But she is coming back! I think she is definitely the favorite, backstage. Clearly to me!" Russo said. [From 53:00 onwards]

A high-profile Triple Threat match has already been announced following SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if WWE replicates the same with RAW's women. For now, the focus is on Ripley and SKY's rematch and WWE's final decision on the Women's World Title showdown for 'Mania.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

