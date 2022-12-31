Having been in the business for over 25 years, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has faced off against some of the greatest of all time. He recently complimented Zack Saber Jr.'s in-ring skills.

The two stars faced off in the ring at a Revolution Pro Wrestling event in 2016, with Angle defeating the British star via submission. The Olympic gold medalist is now retired and has the opportunity to reflect on his iconic career.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion praised Sabre Jr. for the time they shared the ring together.

"That kid blew my mind," Angle said. "One of the most talented wrestlers I ever got in the ring with. You know what? He's not a big kid. He's probably 185, 190 pounds. Incredibly athletic, a really good in-ring worker, too." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Currently, Zack Sabre Jr. can predominantly be seen performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has been wrestling there on and off since 2017.

Kurt Angle on working with a young John Cena

One of the Hall of Famer's most iconic moments during his time in WWE came when he faced off against a fresh-faced debuting John Cena in 2002 on SmackDown.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle spoke about what it was like to work with the 16-time World Champion at the very start of his WWE career.

"Yeah, his first match against me, his first match ever, I defeated him. But he got over from it because he put up a great fight. That match went on for like 15 minutes and we did not stop. We went hard that whole entire match and he kept up with me, which impressed me. Because I've always had the best conditioning in pro wrestling. And John Cena was able to match me, which was incredibly surprising." (H/T Sportskeeda)

John Cena recently made his return to the ring as he and Kevin Owens teamed up on SmackDown to defeat the duo of Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

