"One thing he hasn't done with this title reign" – WWE star hints Roman Reigns still needs to face him (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has defeated several top stars during his lengthy run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Bobby Lashley, one man The Tribal Chief has not yet beaten in a title match, recently gave his thoughts on the WWE star's success.

Reigns won the Universal Championship on August 30, 2020, before capturing the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022. The Bloodline leader's next title defense will take place this weekend against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley was full of praise for Reigns. The All Mighty also reminded fans that The Head of the Table has not yet defeated him since becoming world champion:

"Man, you know what would be crazy, if he does retain it, he's beaten one person, he's beaten two people, now he's beaten three people," Lashley stated. "I'm telling you, Roman is on top of the world right now, and rightfully should be. He's done big deal, he's done big things for the company for a long time, and he's proven his dominance. This is his next big challenge, is he beats three people. If he beats three people, that's another notch for his belt. One thing he hasn't done with this title reign [points at self]." [5:30 – 6:10]

Bobby Lashley's history with Roman Reigns

On September 20, 2021, Roman Reigns pinned Bobby Lashley in a non-title triple threat match on RAW. The bout also involved Big E, who won the WWE Championship from Lashley a week earlier.

Excluding multi-man matches, Lashley and Reigns' only previous singles matches against each other occurred in July 2018.

Lashley recorded a statement-making win over Reigns at Extreme Rules on July 15, 2018. Eight days later, the latter won a rematch on RAW to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship, then held by Brock Lesnar.

