"One more time" - Randy Orton may never team with top star again, as per Michael Cole

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:17 GMT
Randy Orton may be done (Credit: WWE.com)
Randy Orton may have teamed with a top star for the final time, as per Michael Cole. The WWE veteran commented on it.

Cody Rhodes has been working with Randy Orton on and off for a long time. Rhodes was part of his faction, Legacy, during his first WWE run, along with Ted DiBiase Jr., before it came to an end. Since returning, Rhodes has teamed up with Orton multiple times to take on common enemies, such as the Bloodline or MFTs. Tonight, they teamed together to face The Vision.

However, during the match, Michael Cole had some bad news to break for the stars. He talked about how Cody Rhodes had mentioned that both he and Randy Orton were getting older and that they would not be able to team together for long.

"He talked about teaming with Randy Orton tonight and he said he isn't sure how many times they can keep doing this together as of course they get older in their careers. He said, one more time, Book. This is old school Mega Powers like for the team of Orton and Rhodes in their division."
Michael Cole spoke about the history between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes

He spoke more about the history between the two stars and brought up when they had been part of the same faction in Legacy. He added that the early guidance had meant a great deal to someone like Cody Rhodes, who is now an industry veteran himself and one of the biggest names in WWE.

"It has been a long-time friendship as well between Randy and Cody. Remember Randy formed the Legacy, with Rhodes and DiBiase early on in their careers."

With the loss tonight, it appears that Orton and Rhodes' alliance may have ended on a sour note.

