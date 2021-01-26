"One of the true greats of his generation" - Triple H has massive praise for current WWE Superstar

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H had huge praise for current Universal Champion Roman Reigns who has been at his absolute best since returning at SummerSlam 2020. For years, fans have wanted to see Roman Reigns turn heel. He finally did and it is safe to say that WWE has struck gold with that.

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

Triple H compares Roman Reigns to The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena

Triple H spoke about Roman Reigns' current character and had huge praise for him. Triple H even claimed that Roman Reigns is reaching the level of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena as one of the true greats of his generation.

"This is something that Roman had wanted to do for some time. It is to do something different for himself and for everybody. To show a different side of himself. But you have to do it at the right time. You don't want to do it too soon. He has been thinking about it for a long time and the opportunity was the right time, given his time away. When you change characters or show a different side yourself, you run the risk of it not being received well. But it has only elevated him. It has shown to be a major star, a household name. when you talk levels of The Rock, Stone Cold, or John Cena, this is Roman Reigns taking his place in the list of those names as one of the true greats of his generation."

There is 1 superstar who is, indeed, worthy of your worship. He is the #TribalChief of @WWE. He is the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. He is, in fact, better than all of you. He is the #HeadOfTheTable. He is @WWERomanReigns.pic.twitter.com/hRZ3UgP7LW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 24, 2021

Roman Reigns' character work has been at the absolute best as The Head of the Table, and with the addition of the genius of Paul Heyman, it's one of the best things in pro wrestling right now. Getting praise from someone like Triple H, a 14-time world champion, is no small deal.