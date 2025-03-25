  • home icon
One of two beloved WWE stars won't be at WrestleMania; champion reacts after Rhea Ripley is handed title match in shock move

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:21 GMT
Rhea Ripley is getting a shot (Credit: WWE RAW)
A current champion has now reacted after realizing that she might not be able to get to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley has been given a title shot.

IYO SKY admitted that she thought she had already gotten her ticket to WrestleMania, having defeated Rhea Ripley the night after the Elimination Chamber to become the new Women's World Champion. However, that spot is no longer guaranteed now that Adam Pearce has given Rhea Ripley a rematch after the chaos over the last few weeks.

SKY said that her road to WrestleMania was now very bumpy, so she kept going. She believed in herself and that she would win against Ripley to clear her path.

also-read-trending Trending

Whoever wins next week on WWE RAW will be the one to go to WrestleMania as the champion, while the other is left out of the title match. Thus, only one of these two beloved stars can go to WrestleMania and face Bianca Belair despite being the champion so close to the event.

"I thought I already had the ticket to get there.... My road to WrestleMania is very bumpy. But that is why I keep going. Just believe in myself and ALWAYS keep going. I will win this match next week to make the road clearer," SKY said.
The match is now set for next week.

