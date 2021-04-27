"One of the most valuable assets in WWE" - Natalya has high praise for backstage producer

Natalya wants everyone to know just how valuable Tyson Kidd is to WWE behind the scenes.

Earlier today, the Queen Of Harts was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about her WWE career.

During the interview, WrestleMania 37 was brought up, and Natalya made it a point to let the world know just how important her husband Tyson Kidd (real name TJ Wilson) is to WWE behind the scenes.

“TJ is one of the most valuable assets in WWE, and I can say that with complete conviction. What’s so crazy is that everything leading up in TJ’s life, up until his forced retirement, it was all for what he’s doing right now in WWE. Because he’s never made more of an impact than he has at this very moment in the company. There’s nothing in his career that has been as special as producing every single Woman’s match at WrestleMania. They were all produced by TJ. 18 women were produced by TJ, which is a huge percentage of the show. TJ wanted the challenge. He took on the challenge,” said Natalya.

. @natbynature talks about how emotional she got backstage at WrestleMania this year on the newest episode of “Out of Character.”



FULL SHOW ⏩ https://t.co/JjPgGsmVwX pic.twitter.com/Jzog0ge3d9 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 26, 2021

Natalya says Tyson Kidd is a big resource for the WWE Women's roster

Natalya says that Kidd doesn't want to brag or boast about what he does for the WWE Women's division, so she's going to do it for him.

In recent months, you have probably seen numerous social media posts from women on the WWE roster that show them practicing with Tyson Kidd on their days off.

Natalya reveals that Kidd does this all for free because he loves the business and wants to help everyone get better.

“TJ doesn’t talk about it. He hasn’t tweeted about it. He doesn’t want to talk about it because TJ doesn’t want to brag or boast, but I’m gonna be the one to brag for him! He took on all those matches, and he’s become such a huge resource for the women of WWE. He spent 20-30 plus hours training and practicing and preparing with any woman in the company, and men as well, but women that wanted to pick his brain to tap into the knowledge."

"What we saw at WrestleMania this year was unbelievable. The most women’s matches in WrestleMania history. A historical main event with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. And, of course, one of my favorite matches of my entire career with myself and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. And that was all such a big part, partly from TJ. He just made so much happen. He had a vision for everyone. A lot of people behind the scenes don’t get credit, but on TJ’s days off, he trains people to be better at what they do in the ring, and he’s not asking for money. He’s not getting a thank you for it. He’s not asking for public posts. He’s just doing it cause he loves the business,” said Natalya.

more real than any one can imagine... https://t.co/lKEE03fB8e — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 26, 2021

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.