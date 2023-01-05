"One of the worst-kept secrets" - Ex-WWE Superstar on Sasha Banks' NJPW debut

After months of absence from in-ring competition, Sasha Banks made her shocking return to the world of professional wrestling last night. She returned as Mercedes Mone at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Nina Samuels recently spoke about The Boss' debut.

In May 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company after being underutilized in the women's tag team division. The two superstars were rumored to be returning, but The Boss had other plans for her wrestling career.

Last night, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone and attacked Kairi after her title match. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Nina Samuels opened up about Banks' debut:

"I think her surprise on Wrestle Kingdom was one of the worst-kept secrets in the business. But maybe it was meant to be that way. I mean, how many more people would have been watching Wrestle Kingdom than normal just to see if she was going to appear? (From 2:04 to 2:34)

She went on to praise NJPW and their former collaboration with Chris Jericho. In August 2022, Nina Samuels was released from WWE after NXT UK ended. She worked with the company for over four years and made several appearances on weekly television.

Nina Samuels' said Sasha Banks is a huge brand

Sasha Banks spent nearly a decade with WWE and became a huge brand in the world of professional wrestling before walking out of the company with Naomi. She is one of the few superstars to be a grand slam champion in WWE.

Last night, Banks shocked the world when she made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone in Japan. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Nina Samuels said The Boss is a huge brand:

" She's definitely a huge brand, for sure. I mean if you think about all of the things she has done; she's made history in WWE time and time again, then she was in the Mandalorian... she knows how to get people talking." (From 1:36 to 1:52)

Samuels was released by the company along with several other NXT UK superstars after NXT UK was shut down as WWE has plans to launch NXT Europe later in the year.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks' NJPW debut? Sound off in the comment section.

