One of WWE's Wikipedia pages breaks a massive record

WWE is undoubtedly the most popular and biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. With a global reach and a massive history, WWE has so much content on the Internet, be it on their own website, YouTube, or even Wikipedia - the online open-source encyclopedia.

As per a recent article from BBC, one of WWE's Wikipedia pages 'List of WWE Personnel' has broken the record of the most edits on a Wikipedia page. The article has been edited over 53,000 times, breaking the record of George W. Bush's Wikipedia page.

For many years the George W Bush page was the one with the most edits, but now it has been overtaken by this one. The list of WWE professional wrestlers has had more than 53,000 edits over the years. But although the “sport” attracts its fair share of controversy it seems its number one spot is less about fights between editors, than the passion of its fans. They come here to log every single wrestler who has ever climbed into the ring, along with their managers and every other person connected to WWE. Wikipedia may be the place you go to try to puzzle out quantum computing or find out how many US presidents have been impeached, but all human life is here. At least until an editor decides an entry is just too trivial for inclusion and suggests it should be deleted.

IT IS OUR 20TH BIRTHDAY! 🎂



Wikipedia started as an ambitious idea. Over 20 years, people like you have made it possible. If you are a Wikipedia reader, contributor, donor, or fan — today is for you.



Join the celebration: https://t.co/XbYn6bLP70 #Wikipedia20 pic.twitter.com/UiyLcjF1sG — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 15, 2021

What is on 'List of WWE Personnel' on Wikipedia?

The 'List of WWE Personnel' Wikipedia page contains the list of all the employees of WWE. This includes the McMahon family with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephania McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Triple H. Then male and female WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, and other brands are listed.

The list also consists of other WWE personnel like managers, unassigned wrestlers, performance center trainees, referees, broadcast team, ambassadors, creative team, producers, and other backstage staff. The page also consists the list of WWE's corporate staff including the Board of Directors, executive officers, and senior management.