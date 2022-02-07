Oney Lorcan returns to in-ring action under a new name following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Oney Lorcan has recently returned to in-ring competition following his release from the company.

Lorcan was signed with WWE from 2015 until 2021 and was mostly notable for his work on the company's developmental show NXT. He would initially be used as an enhancement talent and then as part of a tag team with English wrestler Danny Burch.

After he requested his release from the company in 2021, Lorcan's request was granted, and he would depart the company that same year, bringing his six-year-long run to an end.

Recently, Lorcan has returned to the ring, but under a new name. Competing for Beyond Wrestling at their Beyond Wrestling 91 event, the Boston-born superstar was introduced as Biff Busick, the name that Oney had used on the independent circuit prior to his run in WWE.

Lorcan wrestled against fellow wrestler SLADE, and was victorious in a violent display.

Oney Lorcan was regularly featured on WWE NXT

Prior to its transition into NXT 2.0, Oney Lorcan was featured heavily on WWE's developmental show.

The Massachusetts native was a fixture of the former black-and-gold brand during its previous era, featuring prominently alongside partner Danny Burch as a hard-hitting, no-nonsense tag team.

The pair would even enjoy a reign with the NXT Tag Team Championships on a single occasion, defeating Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango). The reign would end with a vacation of the championship when Burch suffered a shoulder injury while defending the titles.

Lorcan also made sporadic appearances on 205 Live and would embark on the occasional pursuit of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, with unsuccessful results, losing number one contenders' opportunities and tournament matches.

He was also used as an enhancement talent on WWE TV five years prior to his WWE signing, competing against The Great Khali in a losing effort on SmackDown.

