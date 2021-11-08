Oney Lorcan reveals why his WWE non-compete is 90 days instead of 30

Oney Lorcan's time on 205 Live is the catalyst for his 90-day non-compete with WWE.

One of the biggest surprises coming out of the latest batch of WWE releases was that NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan has a 90-day non-compete instead of the typical 30-day that comes with an NXT contract.

On his latest VLOG, Lorcan (who is back to using his former name BIFF Busick) explained to his fans how he has a 90-day non-compete with WWE:

"I've been getting a lot of questions about why I have a 90-day no-compete rather than a 30-day no-compete," Oney Lorcan began. "When I wrestled for 205 Live, the show used to travel around with SmackDown. So when I got called to 205 Live, I resigned a contract for a main roster contract. So rather than have a 30-day no-compete that's in the NXT contract, my contract contained a 90-day no-compete clause, so I just wanted to clear that up for you."

Oney Lorcan's time on 205 Live got him a main roster contract with WWE

Most people remember Oney Lorcan's WWE run for what he did in NXT. He was actually moved to the 205 Live roster in March of 2019 when the brand was touring with SmackDown.

Lorcan returned to WWE NXT in September of 2019, and while he still appeared on 205 Live from time to time, he was seen by the WWE Universe as a member of the black and gold brand.

Since he's under a main roster 90-day non-compete, Lorcan won't be able to show up for another big wrestling company until February of 2022.

BIFF Busick @_starDESTROYER If I haven't gotten back to you I apologize. I'm trying to go through and organize my messages. Thank you all for the love and positivity! Please send any booking inquiries here and I'll get back to you asap, thank you.



BIFFBusickbookings@gmail.com If I haven't gotten back to you I apologize. I'm trying to go through and organize my messages. Thank you all for the love and positivity! Please send any booking inquiries here and I'll get back to you asap, thank you.BIFFBusickbookings@gmail.com

Are you surprised that being included on 205 Live came with WWE main roster contracts? Where would you like to see the former Oney Lorcan show up next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Oney Lorcan's VLOG with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Did you ever consider Oney Lorcan as a member of the WWE main roster? Yes No 1 votes so far