Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared a brutally honest opinion about watching NXT.

NXT used to be wildly popular amongst hardcore wrestling fans. The Black & Gold was referred to as WWE's developmental but was routinely more acclaimed than RAW or SmackDown by many fans.

Former CEO Vince McMahon replaced NXT with NXT 2.0 in 2021 and presented a new colorful presentation for the program. After Vince's departure, Triple H and Shawn Michaels did away with NXT 2.0, but there are those that are still very critical of the product on Tuesday nights.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer compared sitting through NXT to watching a grade school theater production.

"This was like watching a grade school theater production, only not as good," said Prinze. “I mean, the blocking is just four people standing in a line. There was two guys, I think two Australian guys, Bron Breakker, and someone else. Everyone is just standing in a line across from each other, and everybody is just talking with their face to camera. There was nothing organic, good, remotely decent about it.” (H/T:Ringside News)

Freddie Prinze Jr. on R-Truth getting injured on WWE NXT

R-Truth made an appearance on WWE NXT last week and unfortunately suffered an injury. He faced Grayson Waller in a singles match and tore his quad tendon after diving out of the ring.

Freddie noted that there was very little effort to catch R-Truth and help brace for his fall. The 46-year-old said he had to turn the channel at that point.

“Then I saw R-Truth come out, and I don’t know who’s fault this is,” Prinze Jr. said. “I don’t know if he blew his knee when he jumped out of the ring, or if the guy that’s supposed to catch him was just watching and didn’t. I’ve watched it a few times now. It’s hard to watch … There was no effort to catch Truth whatsoever … That was the last part of NXT I watched.” (H/T: Ringside News)

WWE NXT airs Tuesday nights on the USA Network and features some of the best up-and-coming stars in the business. It will be interesting to see if the new regime at the top of the company will make any additional changes to the product moving forward.

