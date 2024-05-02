Only one major title change is expected at Backlash France, says WWE personality

WWE is set to host its first premium live event following a record-breaking WrestleMania last month. The company will travel to France this weekend for SmackDown and Backlash PLE. While it's rare to see a title change hands in the new era, Sam Roberts believes the company will crown new champions this Saturday.

Four title matches are set to take place this Saturday at Backlash France. While Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Damian Priest will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Title as Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will battle The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality predicted that only one title change would probably happen at the upcoming premium live event as he believes The Storm and The EST will dethrone Asuka and Kairi Sane:

"I think that it would probably be good for all parties to have Bianca and Jade win. Eventually, we'll get to the match [Belair vs. Cargill] but I think Backlash in France would be a good time to switch that title," he said. [From 47:44 to 47:56]

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match could witness massive betrayal, thinks Sam Roberts

While Sam Roberts expects Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to win the Women's Tag Team Titles at Backlash France, he did not rule out the possibility of seeing a massive betrayal during the match.

The WWE personality pointed out that The Storm and The EST could turn on each other. However, he does not believe it would be the right time for that to happen:

"You could have either Bianca or Jade turn on one another. That's possible. But I don't think it's time for that yet," he said. [From 47:37 to 47:43]

Cargill is undefeated since debuting on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL. After winning a Six-Woman Tag Team Match alongside Belair and Naomi at The Show of Shows, she defeated Chelsea Green on RAW after WrestleMania.

The 31-year-old and The EST also beat Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match on the April 12 episode of SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if The Storm's winning streak will continue at Backlash France.

How many title changes do you think will happen at Backlash France? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback