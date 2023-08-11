Ronda Rousey is reportedly done with WWE following her SummerSlam loss, and Mick Foley recently penned a lengthy post, delving deeper into the megastar's pro wrestling career.

When she arrived at WWE, Ronda Rousey was booked as an unstoppable competitor who became a women's champion. She was partly responsible for many firsts in the company, including playing a role in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Rousey took a hiatus from wrestling before returning in 2022 for a run that seemingly ended at SummerSlam. Foley, who often shares his thoughts about the business on Facebook, wrote an incredibly detailed breakdown of what made Rousey an exceptional performer.

While Foley was all praises for the former UFC Champion, he also listed all the improvements that could have made Rousey a better pro wrestling star. One was her underwhelming promo skills, which Mick Foley believed prevented her from entering the conversation of all-time greats:

"I would put Ronda's rapid progress up there with that of Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and The Rock - the fastest learning curves I've personally seen in our business. But each of those giants had one formidable arrow in their quivers that Ronda never quite got the grasp of - the ability to cut a great promo. That's really all that was missing, all that prevented Ronda from being considered an all-time great."

Mick Foley on one quality of Ronda Rousey that fans didn't get to see

According to Mick Foley, the former Royal Rumble winner might have been known for her in-ring dominance, but the WWE Universe seemed to have been entirely unaware of her "humorous" side.

The WWE Hall of Famer had many interactions with Rousey and was always surprised by her warm persona and ability to make people around her laugh. Foley stated that WWE could have explored Ronda's playful real-life persona and maybe enabled her to connect more with the crowd. He added:

"I don't think most fans equate Ronda with humor or with warmth. But those were the qualities I saw on display - those are the qualities I really believe could have been put to work. For the time being, at least, I will be left to wonder "what if".

What do you think lies ahead for Ronda Rousey after putting over her Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

