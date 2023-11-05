Only one WWE personality can be called "the greatest bad guy in the world," according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

There is no shortage of truly villainous heels in WWE, but there is only one person who stands above all else on the list, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The person in question is none other than Vince McMahon himself. The former CEO of WWE was known to have led the brand with an iron fist. It may not be surprising to know that he played a similar role on screen as well, often portraying a fanatical power-hungry leader.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter shared his thoughts about the greatest heel in the business, claiming Vince McMahon was an obvious pick.

"Vince McMahon junior was the greatest bad guy in the world. Nobody hated him so much as they hated other people. When you look at what he was as a heel, the montreal screwjob and the battles with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the battles with his own family. He to me, he is the number one heel in the business," said Bill Apter. (6:17-6.47)

You can check out the full video here:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also weighed in on the idea

Bill Apter's opinion was whole-heartedly agreed upon by Teddy Long as well, who had previously worked closely with Vince McMahon during his time as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long explained the reason behind McMahon's success in portraying a heel:

"Because he made you believe. He did stuff to himself that you know, some people just wouldn't do. So you know, I always say that if he is gonna do it, how can I tell him what I am not gonna do?" (7:04-7.14)

Vince McMahon no longer holds the top spot in the Stamford-based company after its deal with UFC. He is the current Executive Chairman of the promotion's parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here