Photo: Original concept art for Bray Wyatt's "Burnt Fiend" mask revealed with exposed skull and dripping flesh

The new concept art of the originally planned burnt mask of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been revealed.
Tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough, one of the people responsible for the original Fiend mask, took to Twitter to reveal the original concept of the "burnt Fiend" mask with dripping flesh and exposed skull. Scarborough added that he was under the impression that his concept was the one finally used, but that didn't happen.
Scarborough said the final mask, which was seen on WWE TV, was designed by WWE's in-house team, and the blame was placed on Brother Love, aka the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard.
How did "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt get burnt?
Last year, Bray Wyatt started a feud with Randy Orton. The two had history, including their WrestleMania 33 match where Orton defeated Wyatt to win the WWE Championship. The Viper was also responsible for burning down Sister Abigail's grave and the Wyatt Family compound.
At TLC 2020, The Fiend faced Orton in a bizarre Firefly Inferno match. Orton came out victorious and set The Fiend on fire in the middle of the ring.
After being away from WWE TV for nearly three months, Wyatt returned to Fastlane 2021 with a burnt and gruesome mask. He faced Orton at WrestleMania 37 and, during his entrance, his mask magically healed. Wyatt lost the match after Alexa Bliss' distraction. This was his last match for WWE before being released in July 2021.
