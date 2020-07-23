Original plans for The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36 revealed 

The Undertaker took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 back in April in what could be the final wrestling match of his three-decade-long career.

The Deadman came out on top and was able to bury The Phenomenal One to end the bout which main evented night one of the two-night spectacle. The cinematic match was part of many changes that took place when it was made clear that The Raymond James Stadium would no longer be the venue for the event.

A legendary rock band wanted to work with Undertaker

Interestingly, there were some big plans for The Undertaker before COVID-19 caused many of the WrestleMania plans to be scrapped. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about The Deadman's WrestleMania entrance in an interview with Ad Age Remote where she revealed that Metalica wanted to be part of the show.

"We've experimented with cinematic matches. The Boneyard match was like a 20-minute movie sequence and it was cut to Metallica because Metallica was going to be apart of WrestleMania, their music was going to be apart of Undertaker's entrance. When everything changed, they said 'we still want to be apart of this if we can, we're not backing out.' We were very grateful to Metallica for helping score the entire sequence, via Fightful."

Metalica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" were part of the video package for the match itself as well, so even with the changes that were forced on WWE, Metalica was still able to be part of the Boneyard match.

Undertaker announced his retirement from wrestling as part of the final episode of The Last Ride a few weeks ago. If Undertaker doesn't come back out of retirement then his final wrestling match will have been as part of a historic WrestleMania weekend.