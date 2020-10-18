Original Sin Cara accidentally reveals his face during live stream

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara accidentally unmasked himself and revealed his face during a recent live stream. The character of Sin Cara has been played by two wrestlers in WWE. The Sin Cara in question here is the first one, Mistico, who wrestled under the mask before being replaced by Hunico.

On a recent live stream, he took off his mask, assuming that he had signed off. Unfortunately, he was still live and revealed his face to hundreds of fans. One of the fans took a screenshot of the same and posted it on Twitter. In the Lucha culture, masked wrestlers keep their identity hidden, so this is a big blunder from Mistico.

You can check out the tweet below with an unmasked Sin Cara/Mistico.

Al pendejo de caristico se le olvidó apagar su live y se quitó su máscara jajajaja pic.twitter.com/UmvhpUify5 — Wilo Olea (@elwiloolea) October 17, 2020

Sin Cara in WWE

The original Sin Cara Mistico, who now goes by the name Caristico on Mexican independent circuit and Lucha Libre promotion CMLL, signed with WWE in 2011. He had several interesting feuds and impressed fans with his amazing high-flying wrestling style. There was also a time when he was feuding against an imposter Sin Cara (Hunico), who later started appearing under the mask after Mistico was released in 2014.

September 11th 2014 the Lucha dragons become NXT Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/WKQCQMonzq — tobacco spitting redneck (@DannyBently60) September 11, 2020

In Sin Cara's second stint, he started teaming up with Kalisto on NXT as The Lucha Dragons, a high-flying team that soon became a fan-favorite. They won the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating The Ascension. His main roster run wasn't that successful and was released by WWE in December 2019.