Original winner of WWE title match before Brock Lesnar's inclusion seemingly revealed

It looks like Big E was supposed to win the WWE title match before Brock Lesnar's inclusion, judging by a now-deleted tweet by WWE on FOX.

The Beast Incarnate won his sixth WWE title at Day 1, by defeating Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. He was originally scheduled to compete for the Universal title against Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief's positive COVID-19 report took him out of the event, and Lesnar was added to the WWE title match.

WWE on FOX posted a Day 1 result graphic soon after Lesnar's win, but immediately deleted the same. A bunch of fans managed to take a screengrab of the tweet before it got deleted. The graphic shows a picture of Brock Lesnar, above the results of the WWE title match. The results tell a different story, though.

Check out the graphic that hints at the original winner of the WWE title match.

Brock Lesnar pinned Big E to win the WWE title

The Beast Incarnate quickly began delivering German Suplexes one after the other during the early moments of the match. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens managed to tame Brock Lesnar for a while, followed by Bobby Lashley hitting a Spear on him through the barricade.

As the match progressed, Lesnar suffered more punishment at the hands of his competitors. In the end, he avoided getting hit with a Big Ending, and delivered an F5 to Big E. That was enough for a pin, and a WWE title victory for Brock Lesnar.

WWE of FOX's deleted tweet has now raised many questions. What was the company's long-term plan for Big E after Day 1? One wonders how long he was supposed to hold the title if he had retained it tonight.

What did you think of Brock Lesnar's WWE title win at Day 1? Would you have preferred Big E retaining the belt and holding it until WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments!

