Original WrestleMania XL plans for Cody Rhodes would have made fans "more angry", according to the 39-year-old star

Cody Rhodes won his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania XL this year. However, for some time, it looked like Rhodes may not realize his dream at the premium live event, with The Rock making his return. In an interview, Rhodes addressed the original plans for him and said it may have made fans furious.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second consecutive time in his career earlier this year. The victory promised him a championship shot at WrestleMania XL.

On the next few episodes of RAW and SmackDown, Rhodes fought with the thought of challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship because The Rock returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In the end, The American Nightmare got his shot thanks to the WWE Universe fighting for him. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, the 39-year-old said he couldn't share the original plan, but he believed it would have made viewers angrier.

“If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry. I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

When did Cody Rhodes learn about The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL?

The American Nightmare was very clear about his agenda upon his WWE return. All he wanted to do was win the title that was taken away from his father when he was a WWE star.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes got his chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns but came up short because of The Bloodline's interference. 2024 was the year for him to set the record straight and finally beat Reigns for the coveted title.

In an interview, Rhodes revealed that he learned about The Rock facing Roman Reigns in the build to the 2024 Royal Rumble main event. He recalled the incident as one of his toughest days in the pro wrestling business.

