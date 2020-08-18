The City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officially announced WWE's residency of the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

Mayor Dyer announced that WWE's residency at the Amway Center would be for the next two months and will begin with a live taping of SmackDown this coming Friday night. However, there is no news as of yet if there is an option to extend this residency:

"Today i'm announcing that our Amway Center will serve as the residency for WWE, for the next two months. The residency is a first for both WWE and the Amway Center. During the residency WWE will have live tapings on Monday's and Friday's. The first one starting Friday with Friday Night SmackDown."

NEW: City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officially announces Amway Center will serve as the home of #WWE's residency for the next 2 months. No fans will be allowed. Additional safety and cleaning procedures. Says it will keep Amway staff working. @MyNews13 #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/49m9390Lzl — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020

Additionally, Mayor Dyer also announced that no fans would be permitted in the Amway Center and that additional safety and cleaning procedures would be implemented for WWE talent and staff:

"There will be no public events and no fans permitted in the arena. Additionally, during the residency we're adding additional safety and cleaning procedures they include wearing masks, daily temperature screening, hand sanitization, physical distancing and COVID testing for WWE talent and staff. We extremely grateful to have WWE chose the Amway Center to keep our Orlando venues staff working during the pandemic."

WWE ThunderDome

The announcement of WWE's residency at the Amway Center by the Orlando Mayor comes after WWE revealed that the innovative WWE ThunderDome would be a part of the coming shows at the Amway Center, including SmackDown, RAW and SummerSlam.

WWE ThunderDome has been described by WWE a "new state-of-the-start viewing experience" for viewers at home as WWE moves their shows from the WWE Performance Center to the Amway Center.

WWE ThunderDome will consist of a unique fan experience with rows of virtual fans in the arena. Likewise, the ThunderDome set will also feature drone cameras, video boards, lasers and pyrotechnics.

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, revealed more details on what fans can expect from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center earlier today:

“Like the NBA, we’re doing virtual fans, but we’re also creating an arena-type atmosphere. We won’t have a flat board, we’ll have rows and rows and rows of fans. We’ll have almost 1,000 LED boards, and it will recreate the arena experience you’re used to seeing with WWE. The atmosphere will be night and day from the Performance Center. This is going to let us have a WrestleMania-level production value, and that’s what our audience expects from us. We are also going to put arena audio into the broadcast, similar to baseball, but our audio will be mixed with the virtual fans. So when fans start chants, we’ll hear them."