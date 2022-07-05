"I'm just so excited for Liv" - Former Royal Rumble winner sends her best wishes to Liv Morgan after her move to RAW  

Former Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair has sent Liv Morgan her best wishes after the latter's move to Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship as she became only the third woman to pin Ronda Rousey. Earlier that night, Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract, defeating the likes of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and more.

Last night, she teamed up with Bianca Belair in a tag team match to defeat Carmella and Natalya. It was Morgan's going-away match on RAW as she will be seen on SmackDown going forward. On WWE Digital, Belair had some words of encouragement for the champion:

"You'll get used to it. Welcome to the club. I'm just so excited for Liv and happy for you. I'm glad that you decided to cash in on Ronda and not me but so we can do this together tonight. We got the W tonight. I don't want to do this with anyone other than Liv Morgan and I know you're gonna do amazing on SmackDown. We're gonna miss you on RAW but you're SmackDown miss Champion now. (From 0:52 to 1:11)

Morgan spent a year on SmackDown with Ruby Riott before the latter left the company. It will be interesting to see her return to the blue brand as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan becomes the third woman to cash in the briefcase on the same night

Money in the Bank contract is a unique opportunity that has changed the careers of several WWE Superstars for the better. The contract allows the winner to cash in on a champion anytime, anywhere for up to a year.

In 2017, WWE introduced the Women's Money in the Bank contract which was won by Carmella. She cashed in after Charlotte Flair was attacked by The IIconics. Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship before losing it to Flair at SummerSlam.

In 2018, Alexa Bliss became the first woman to cash in her contract on the same night. She cashed in during a match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship. In 2019, Bayley cashed in on Charlotte Flair after she defeated Becky Lynch for the championship.

Last week, Liv Morgan became the third female superstar to cash in her contract on the same night. After her match with Natalya, Morgan cashed in her contract against the Baddest Woman on the Planet and won the title. It will be interesting to see if Ronda goes after Liv for the title.

