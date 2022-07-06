"They were the toughest Sons of B's" - Former WWE manager recalls working against The Headshrinkers (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Oscar recently spoke about the toughest tag teams in the company back in the mid-90s.

Oscar managed Men on a Mission, Mabel, and Mo, during WWE's New Generation Era. The duo feuded with some of the top tag teams of that era, including The Headshrinkers, The Bushwhackers, and The Quebecers. The tandem also won the WWE Tag Team Championship while Oscar won a Slammy for Best Entertainer in 1994.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Oscar discussed working in the tag team division back in the day. He praised Samu and Fatu for their work ethic and mentioned they were the toughest stars to deal with inside the squared circle.

Here's what Oscar had to say:

"One of the best tag teams that we worked with were the Headshrinkers because of their work ethic and the fact that they were the toughest Sons of B's that you could ever work with in the ring." (From 10:28 - 10:40)

The Bloodline is still dominating the tag team division in WWE

The legacy of the Samoan dynasty is being carried forward by The Bloodline. While Roman Reigns is in the middle of a historic world title reign, The Usos have dominated the tag team scene for the better part of a year.

Jimmy and Jey have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for a record 350+ days. They defeated the Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021 to claim the gold. The duo also took down RK-Bro in a Tag Team Title Unification bout to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

I feel like they're at that level Are we ready to talk about The Usos being in the discussion for best tag teams of all time?I feel like they're at that level #MITB Are we ready to talk about The Usos being in the discussion for best tag teams of all time?I feel like they're at that level #MITB https://t.co/3lLCGrBuY4

The Usos have etched their name in the rich legacy and history of tag team wrestling. It will be interesting to see who dethrones the Samoan tag team from the "Island of Relevancy."

