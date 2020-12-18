Otis admits recent WWE booking decision made him emotional

Otis has revealed that both he and Tucker became emotional when they were separated from each other in the 2020 WWE Draft. The Heavy Machinery tag team partners were unaware that they were going to different brands until they saw the news on Talking Smack after SmackDown.

Tucker and Otis’ tag team partnership lasted from July 2016 to October 2020. WWE’s decision-makers broke up the duo in the latest round of roster changes, with Tucker moving to RAW and Otis staying on SmackDown.

Speaking to WWE on FOX’s Ryan Satin, Otis said the former partners had an emotional moment together following WWE’s announcement.

“When we actually heard it on the announcement, I think it was on Talking Smack, where we hear announcing say like, ‘Oh, Heavy Machinery are gonna split their ways,’” Otis said. “I looked at him and he was walking by, and I saw him get emotional. I’m kinda like, getting a little crazy here too, and eventually I’m going like, ‘Holy c***. We’re really not gonna be together for a long time.’”

Otis added that he and Tucker traveled together in WWE alongside Chad Gable. Tucker is now a singles competitor on RAW, while Otis and Gable are a tag team on SmackDown.

Otis and Tucker’s WWE break-up

Otis and Tucker teamed together on SmackDown

Although they were drafted to different brands, Otis and Tucker remained allies on television after the 2020 WWE Draft. Tucker even supported Otis in his match against The Miz at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October.

It looked as though Otis was going to defeat The Miz, retaining his Money in the Bank briefcase in the process. However, Tucker betrayed his friend by hitting him with the briefcase, allowing The Miz to pick up the win.